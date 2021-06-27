SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 289,552 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

