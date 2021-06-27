SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 398.0% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $94.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $102.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.50.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

