SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CyrusOne by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 232,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 16.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,389,000 after buying an additional 171,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after acquiring an additional 265,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

CONE opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

