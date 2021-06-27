SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 15,981 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 144.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,206 shares of company stock worth $9,193,637. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $174.70 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

