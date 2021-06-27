SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,118 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,385,000 after purchasing an additional 892,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,002,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,293,000 after purchasing an additional 882,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.50 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

