Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHLS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of SHLS opened at $32.46 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.20.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $870,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.