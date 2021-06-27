Sienna Senior Living Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$16.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -94.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.62. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$8.85 and a 52 week high of C$16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$161.23 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.83.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total transaction of C$63,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,833,602. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,380.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

