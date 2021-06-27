Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Sierra Bancorp worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $25.28 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $29.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $389.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

