Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 322,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,019,463 shares.The stock last traded at $43.75 and had previously closed at $44.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $79,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,382,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

