Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 23,300 Shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) by 140.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PMVC. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMVC opened at $9.76 on Friday. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

