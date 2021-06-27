Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 159,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,763,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $290.73 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.50 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

