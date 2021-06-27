Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $192.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.93 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

