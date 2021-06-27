Smith Moore & CO. Increases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after purchasing an additional 879,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,041,000 after purchasing an additional 418,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $332,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,195 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,570,000 after acquiring an additional 946,787 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

