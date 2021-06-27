Smith Moore & CO. Trims Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in LKQ by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.64. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.