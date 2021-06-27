Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,693 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.18.

Shares of MSFT opened at $265.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $267.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

