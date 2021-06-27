SOTA Finance (SOTA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $335.00

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. One SOTA Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOTA Finance has a market cap of $894,433.00 and approximately $335.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SOTA Finance has traded 67.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.00583724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00037089 BTC.

About SOTA Finance

SOTA Finance (SOTA) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

SOTA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOTA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOTA Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOTA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

