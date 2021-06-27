South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,277,617 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $169,399,000 after buying an additional 230,742 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,626 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 853.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 97,799 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 87,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $137.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $86.68 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

