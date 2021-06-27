South Dakota Investment Council Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $78,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $46,506,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,733,000 after buying an additional 208,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,024.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 187,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,569,000 after acquiring an additional 181,495 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $204.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $212.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

