S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $971,046,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,346,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $828,036,000 after acquiring an additional 99,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,879,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $412.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.98. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $412.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.92.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

