Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $77.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Spire stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

