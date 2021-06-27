Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,587,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

