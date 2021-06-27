SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

SPX FLOW has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SPX FLOW to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

