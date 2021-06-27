SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

