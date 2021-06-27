St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STJPF shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of STJPF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. 2,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,760. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

