STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,498 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after acquiring an additional 754,573 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,794,000 after purchasing an additional 88,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,799,000 after purchasing an additional 413,365 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,301,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 80,751 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Shares of STAG opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $39.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

