STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,498 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

