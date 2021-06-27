Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

SBUX traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.04. 12,171,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,071,264. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.95. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

