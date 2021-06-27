Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $6,515,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $7,912,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,789 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STWD opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

