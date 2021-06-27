Stellar (XLM) Market Cap Tops $5.98 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Stellar has a total market cap of $5.98 billion and approximately $425.70 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00043658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00121960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00161359 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,803.07 or 1.00350729 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,078 coins and its circulating supply is 23,196,088,871 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.