StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) vs. Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Head to Head Contrast

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StepStone Group and Pzena Investment Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group $787.72 million 4.15 $62.63 million $0.87 39.66 Pzena Investment Management $138.62 million 5.93 $8.87 million N/A N/A

StepStone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pzena Investment Management.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and Pzena Investment Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A Pzena Investment Management 8.72% 13.89% 7.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for StepStone Group and Pzena Investment Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

StepStone Group currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.35%. Given StepStone Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Pzena Investment Management.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of StepStone Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Pzena Investment Management shares are held by institutional investors. 53.2% of Pzena Investment Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Pzena Investment Management pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. StepStone Group pays out 8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StepStone Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Pzena Investment Management has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management beats StepStone Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses. The firm uses a combination of fundamental analysis to make its investments. The firm employs a combination of in-house and external research to make its investments. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

