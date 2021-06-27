Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.56

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.56 and last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 11066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 19.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 165,740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $899,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

