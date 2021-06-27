Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 133,531 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 981,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,531 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $238,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $940,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $269.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $184.70 and a 52-week high of $269.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.