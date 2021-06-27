Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 154,501 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,539,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $336,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 529,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,199,000 after purchasing an additional 92,951 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $86.68 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

