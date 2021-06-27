Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 27,375 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 0.6% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of Linde worth $392,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 46.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $285.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $204.59 and a 12-month high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

