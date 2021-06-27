Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312,388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,017 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of salesforce.com worth $278,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,406,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 270,192 shares of company stock valued at $63,081,699 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $241.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.66.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

