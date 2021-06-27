Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 171,669 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,806,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,669 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $203,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,148,000 after acquiring an additional 694,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,509,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,049,000 after acquiring an additional 315,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,326,000 after buying an additional 378,885 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,359,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,745,000 after buying an additional 171,351 shares during the period.

VMBS opened at $53.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.47. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

