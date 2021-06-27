Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,333,753 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $210,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

