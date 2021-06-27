STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €37.43 ($44.04).

Several analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting €30.79 ($36.22). The stock had a trading volume of 896,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €30.60.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

