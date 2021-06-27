Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,829 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,151% compared to the average volume of 466 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

IRWD stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $13.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $10,925,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $10,889,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

