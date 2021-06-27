Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Raised by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.7% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Saturna Capital CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Stryker worth $75,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,544,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.47. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.35 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The firm has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.