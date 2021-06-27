Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SUBCY. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $996.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.00 million. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 28.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

