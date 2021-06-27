Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 28.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,796 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 75,958 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938,942 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,526,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,770.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 345,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 327,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,071,000 after acquiring an additional 319,247 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $2,098,000. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

SMFG stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.18. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

