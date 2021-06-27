Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 4.2%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $36.80. Approximately 8,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,020,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.99.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1,720.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

