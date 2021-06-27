SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Down 3.5%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. 15,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,065,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. Research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,184.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $136,182.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter valued at $113,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

