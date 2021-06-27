Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Given New C$0.90 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.85 to C$0.90 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Surge Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Surge Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.88.

ZPTAF stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

