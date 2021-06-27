Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Given New C$0.90 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.85 to C$0.90 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Surge Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Surge Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.88.

ZPTAF stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

