SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $881.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $4.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $553.94 per share, for a total transaction of $276,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $564.71. 427,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.06. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

