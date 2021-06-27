Taal Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Taal Capital Management LP bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. ViacomCBS makes up about 0.4% of Taal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth approximately $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 62.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,893 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.