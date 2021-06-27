Tap Market Capitalization Tops $1.53 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 31.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Tap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $291,569.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.54 or 0.00585745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00037212 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

