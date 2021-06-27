Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target Hospitality in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Shares of TH stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 247,320 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

