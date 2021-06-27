Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,721,114.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $2,721,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Ix, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $228,038.40.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 37,980 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,131,804.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 400 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $12,148.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $63.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $605.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $456,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $934,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

